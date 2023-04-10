WATCH | More than 70 couples tie the knot in mass ceremony at IPHC church
10 April 2023 - 13:18
One by one the blushing brides came down the aisle in their dazzling wedding gowns amid cheers as 74 couples tied the knot in a mass wedding ceremony at the International Pentecost Holiness Church (IPHC) in Zuurbekom, Gauteng on Easter Sunday...
WATCH | More than 70 couples tie the knot in mass ceremony at IPHC church
One by one the blushing brides came down the aisle in their dazzling wedding gowns amid cheers as 74 couples tied the knot in a mass wedding ceremony at the International Pentecost Holiness Church (IPHC) in Zuurbekom, Gauteng on Easter Sunday...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos