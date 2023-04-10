News

WATCH | More than 70 couples tie the knot in mass ceremony at IPHC church

10 April 2023 - 13:18

One by one the blushing brides came down the aisle in their dazzling wedding gowns amid cheers as 74 couples tied the knot in a mass wedding ceremony at the International Pentecost Holiness Church (IPHC) in Zuurbekom, Gauteng on Easter Sunday...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Police arrest Dr Nandipha Magudumana's father News
  2. Trendsetting Cape Town factory to dodge the sting of load-shedding as it ... News
  3. EXCLUSIVE | Thabo Bester’s mom opens up about failed hopes of building a ... News
  4. Kidnapped biokineticist and boyfriend part ways a day after second anniversary News
  5. More darkness on horizon as Eskom projects inability to meet demand for next 12 ... News

Latest Videos

Dr Nandipha surprised by investigators for unpaid Mercedes purchase
WATCH | Government clarifies termination of State of Disaster on energy