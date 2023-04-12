Footage finds technician ‘tampering’ with prison cameras ahead of Bester’s escape
Parliament was told how essential video cameras were not working during the period leading up to the fire at Bester’s cell and his subsequent escape
12 April 2023 - 21:08
Footage showed a technician switching off the recorder at the Mangaung prison’s server room the night before Thabo Bester’s elaborate escape. ..
