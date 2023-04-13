Court orders pension fund boss who ‘worked from home’ to repay his salary
The former chair also failed in his attempt to get R13.2m from the fund, which he said was owed to him until he retires
13 April 2023 - 15:25 By TANIA BROUGHTON
The former chairperson and CEO of the South African Local Authorities Pension Fund has been ordered to repay R270,000 he was paid for two months while he did no work...
