Private sector lining up projects to generate 20 gigawatts of electricity

Transition to renewable energy well under way, says head of Presidential Climate Commission ahead of meeting to review its electricity recommendations

13 April 2023 - 22:33
Claire Keeton Senior features writer

The private sector is lining up energy projects that would generate up to 20 gigawatts of power, according to Dr Crispian Olver, executive director of the Presidential Climate Commission (PCC)...

