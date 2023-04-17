News

NPA is to blame for arms deal delay, says Zuma

Advocate Billy Downer and possibly others on the prosecutions team must recuse themselves or be removed, former president tells high court

17 April 2023 - 14:27 By TANIA BROUGHTON

Former President Jacob Zuma has taken aim at the entire National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), saying his most recent application to oust lead prosecutor advocate Billy Downer from his arms-deal related corruption trial would not have been necessary if prosecution bosses had not been “so steeped in bad faith” and “recalcitrant in applying the law to itself”...

