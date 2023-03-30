Six months and counting: JSC yet to decide on tribunal for Hlophe and Goliath
JSC says meetings have been cancelled because commissioners unavailable
30 March 2023 - 21:05 By FRANNY RABKIN
Six months after the Judicial Conduct Committee recommended that a tribunal be established to investigate potentially impeachable conduct by both Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe and his deputy Patricia Goliath, the JSC is yet to meet to decide whether to endorse this recommendation. ..
