News

Six months and counting: JSC yet to decide on tribunal for Hlophe and Goliath

JSC says meetings have been cancelled because commissioners unavailable

30 March 2023 - 21:05 By FRANNY RABKIN

Six months after the Judicial Conduct Committee recommended that a tribunal be established to investigate potentially impeachable conduct by both Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe and his deputy Patricia Goliath, the JSC is yet to meet to decide whether to endorse this recommendation. ..

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. President ‘acted unconstitutionally’ when he suspended me: Hlophe News
  2. Nearly 15 years later, Hlophe’s suspension is a historic moment News
  3. President Ramaphosa suspends John Hlophe News
  4. Judicial misconduct complaints system is ‘broken’: Freedom Under Law News
  5. NPA’s petition to the SCA ‘patently defective’: Bongo News

Most read

  1. EXCLUSIVE | How ‘Facebook rapist’ Thabo Bester escaped, apparently disguised as ... News
  2. Mall of Africa chaos inspired by ‘Luh Twizzy’ TikTok challenge is case of ... News
  3. Cut your cloth to the size of your dress, court tells mom claiming maintenance News
  4. Court victory for Maritzburg homeowners over property evaluations News
  5. ‘Thabo Bester’ body released for burial despite irregularities in death ... News

Latest Videos

“Bester incident has been a huge public embarrassment for the government,” says ...
Dr Nandipha's online videos paint a picture of a loving mom & successful ...