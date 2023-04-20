Asset Forfeiture Unit awarded R583.8m order against ex-ABB SA employees, wives
TimesLIVE Premium has learnt the restraint order was already in the process of being served and enforced against six accused and 14 interested parties
20 April 2023 - 12:42 By Isaac Mahlangu
The Asset Forfeiture Unit has been awarded a provisional restraint order valued at R583.8m against former employees of ABB South Africa, their wives and Eskom subcontractors...
