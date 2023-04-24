Court hears gruesome end to kidnapped botanists after pathologist’s testimony in high court
Sayfudeen Del Vecchio, Bibi Fatima Patel and Mussa Ahmed Jackson are on trial for kidnapping, robbery, theft and murder
24 April 2023 - 19:13 By MFUNDO MKHIZE
A forensic pathologist who conducted a second postmortem on the bodies of slain botanists Rodney and Rachel Saunders suggested a “heavy-bladed” weapon with a cutting edge was used on her...
Court hears gruesome end to kidnapped botanists after pathologist’s testimony in high court
Sayfudeen Del Vecchio, Bibi Fatima Patel and Mussa Ahmed Jackson are on trial for kidnapping, robbery, theft and murder
A forensic pathologist who conducted a second postmortem on the bodies of slain botanists Rodney and Rachel Saunders suggested a “heavy-bladed” weapon with a cutting edge was used on her...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos