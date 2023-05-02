Lawyers' body moves to interdict suspension of Gauteng judges
Amalgamated Lawyers Association asks JSC for documents relating to reserved judgments and complaints against judges regarding delayed judgments
02 May 2023 - 14:05 By FRANNY RABKIN
The Amalgamated Lawyers Association has urgently requested documents related to the Judicial Service Commission’s (JSC) decision last week to recommend the suspension of two judges, paving the way for legal action. ..
Lawyers' body moves to interdict suspension of Gauteng judges
Amalgamated Lawyers Association asks JSC for documents relating to reserved judgments and complaints against judges regarding delayed judgments
The Amalgamated Lawyers Association has urgently requested documents related to the Judicial Service Commission’s (JSC) decision last week to recommend the suspension of two judges, paving the way for legal action. ..
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos