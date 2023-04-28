South Africa

Judge in Senzo Meyiwa trial one of two facing suspension over delayed judgments

28 April 2023 - 10:00 By TimesLIVE
Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela. File image
Image: Thulani Mbele

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has recommended the suspension of Gauteng judges Tshifhiwa Maumela and Nomonde Mngqibisa-Thusi pending an outcome of a tribunal inquiry.

The two judges face complaints relating to failure to deliver numerous reserved judgments.

This failure, if established, “will prima facie [on the face of it] indicate incapacity, gross incompetence or gross misconduct on the part of the judges, taking into account the extent of the delay and the prejudice suffered by the parties” the JSC said.

“The JSC has decided to request that the chief justice appoint a Judicial Conduct Tribunal to consider the complaints.

“Due to the seriousness of the complaints, the JSC has also decided to advise the president it is desirable that judges Maumela and Mngqibisa-Thusi be placed on suspension pending the outcome of the tribunal processes with certain conditions, including that the judges must, during the period of suspension, finalise all matters presently before them.”

Notably, Maumela is the presiding judge in the high-profile trial of the men accused of killing footballer Senzo Meyiwa. The trial is due to resume next week.

