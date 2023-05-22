'Heavily stigmatised, often not spoken about': hepatitis continues to ravage lives in SA
The disease is in the spotlight after last week's inaugural Global Hepatitis Resource Mobilisation Conference in Geneva
22 May 2023 - 21:12
It’s seldom spoken about and the biggest cause of liver cancer in South Africa, but experts warn if the aggressive sting of hepatitis, often a silent killer, is not tamed the viral infection could kill more people than HIV and TB in the next 15 years. ..
