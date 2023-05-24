News

Court action launched against 'xenophobic' Operation Dudula

Civil society organisations ask court to interdict xenophobic members from harassing and assaulting people they claim to be foreigners

24 May 2023 - 22:27 By FRANNY RABKIN

A group of civil society organisations has launched a court case against Operation Dudula to stop its members from demanding people’s ID documents, harassing and assaulting people who they claim to be foreigners, evicting them from homes and jobs, and stopping them from going to clinics and schools. ..

