'They change CEOs like panties': outgoing ombud lashes ailing Gauteng, Eastern Cape health departments

'You have your best province run by Mickey Mouse ... what do you expect?'

31 May 2023 - 17:43

Two of SA's most dysfunctional provincial health departments lack progress, leadership, capacity or vision, says outgoing health ombudsman Prof Malegapuru Makgoba...

