Fear and grief as mother killed in ‘hit’ near court is laid to rest
Zimbabwean media reports suggested she had been threatened if she testified against her co-accused
11 June 2023 - 20:16
He was three years old when his mother — shot execution-style in broad daylight after leaving court — left Zimbabwe to settle in South Africa...
