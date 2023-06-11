News

Fear and grief as mother killed in ‘hit’ near court is laid to rest

Zimbabwean media reports suggested she had been threatened if she testified against her co-accused

11 June 2023 - 20:16 By Siphokazi Fokazi, PHILANI NOMBEMBE and and SHARON MUFARO

He was three years old when his mother — shot execution-style in broad daylight after leaving court — left Zimbabwe to settle in South Africa...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Couple can't visit ill mother in UK because of residency wrangle in SA News
  2. Transnet employee gunned down while taking break from chairing disciplinary ... News
  3. Shantytown in upmarket Constantia gets residents hot under the collar News
  4. ‘Tell your husband I was the first to kiss you after your braces were removed’: ... News
  5. Just a tease? 'Sex athletes' warming up for European championship News

Latest Videos

CCTV captures earthquake in Gauteng
Ramaphosa visits 'dismal' Rooiwal waste water plant