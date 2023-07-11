News

'Compelling reasons' to allow Magudumana appeal, say her lawyers

The fact that a person 'does not protest their forced return does not mean that they provided clear and fully informed consent to their return', says Anton Katz

11 July 2023 - 20:33 By FRANNY RABKIN

There are “compelling reasons” for the Supreme Court of Appeal to hear an appeal by Nandipha Magudumana on the lawfulness of her removal from Tanzania to South Africa, say her lawyers in legal argument to the Free State high court. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Equatorial Guinea jail hell continues for two South African engineers News
  2. Don't do it. It’s a losing battle: Westville ratepayers warned against ... News
  3. 'Compelling reasons' to allow Magudumana appeal, say her lawyers News
  4. ‘Too high for comfort’: worry over vacant teacher, principal and deputy posts News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Trucks torched in KZN
Snow falls in Gauteng!