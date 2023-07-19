Joburg's energy plans are looking up — at the sun
A study on 700 buildings owned by the city is under way to determine the viability of the proposed virtual power station
19 July 2023 - 21:07
Johannesburg power utility City Power is embarking on an energy mix project that features the establishment of a solar-energised virtual power station...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.