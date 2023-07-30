The complexities of traditional and medical circumcision in Eastern Cape
While most male circumcisions performed in the Eastern Cape are done in the traditional manner, there are also significant numbers of medical male circumcisions being conducted.
30 July 2023 - 20:01
There is compelling scientific evidence that voluntary male medical circumcision (VMMC) is both safe and significantly reduces a man’s risk of becoming infected with HIV. While there can also be some protection from traditional circumcision, the protective effect of medical circumcision is thought to be much greater. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has recommended medical circumcision for HIV prevention since 2007...
