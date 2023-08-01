We collected a discoloured, odorous corpse, says family of Hillbrow mortuary delay trauma
Issues at Hillbrow mortuary have been resolved, but this comes too late for a family who suffered the traumas caused by the delays
01 August 2023 - 20:49
“It was not a pretty sight. He was changing to purple, had become very dark and started to smell.” ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.