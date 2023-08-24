News

ANC councillor, horse breeder and jockey shot dead in Eastern Cape

24 August 2023 - 10:03 By Sikho Ntshobane

An ANC municipal ward councillor, a racehorse breeder and jockey were shot dead in two separate incidents at Qumbu in the Eastern Cape on Tuesday. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Rustenburg businessman shot dead in front of coffee shop patrons South Africa
  2. Court hears why Khekhe can’t express remorse for Bozwana’s killing South Africa
  3. Deokaran hitmen are fathers, school dropouts who earned income as taxi owners ... South Africa
  4. ‘Apology not accepted,’ Babita Deokaran’s family tell killers jailed for 22, 15 ... South Africa

Latest

  1. ANC councillor, horse breeder and jockey shot dead in Eastern Cape News
  2. Cape Town woman celebrates 30 years of life after liver transplant by going on ... News
  3. Your questions answered: decoding the cryptic Reserve Bank statement on Phala ... News
  4. R85m solar energy project will reduce private school group’s reliance on power ... News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Babita Deokaran's family still looking for closure
Graphic Video: Prigozhin Killed in Crash, Russia Says