South Africa

Farmer faces fraud charges for 'tampering with electricity meters'

Free State man's 'illegal connections to reduce costs' set Eskom back R1.9m

20 August 2023 - 12:04 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Eskom was prejudiced to the tune of almost R2m. Stock photo.
Eskom was prejudiced to the tune of almost R2m. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/moovstock

A 46-year-old farmer in the Free State has been issued with a summons to appear in court on 17 charges including fraud, corruption and malicious damage to property for allegedly tampering with electricity meters. 

Eskom conducted an audit that uncovered tampering with meters at several premises linked to the man in Steunmekaar and Petrusburg. 

“The illegal connections, which were aimed at reducing electricity costs, are alleged to have occurred in 2016,” said Hawks spokesperson Lt-Col Zweli Mohobeleli. 

“The identified meters were collected and sent to a laboratory for confirmation. The results came back positive. Eskom was prejudiced and suffered a loss of R1.9m. The Hawks' serious corruption investigation unit and Eskom investigators immediately started working on the matter.” 

The farmer will also face a charge for contravention of section 3 of the Criminal Matters Amendment Act for alleged damage to essential infrastructure when he appears in the Bloemfontein regional court on September 14. 

Provincial Hawks head Maj-Gen Mokgadi Bokaba said: “Trying to reduce electricity costs by tampering with electricity meters is a criminal offence. You will be arrested and prosecuted. We have reason to suspect that the farmer might have been assisted. Leads in this regard are being followed.” 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Eskom board chair's church owes utility R2m

Eskom board chair Mpho Makwana is a senior official at a well-known church that owes the power utility more than R2m in unpaid bills.
News
14 hours ago

Prolonged power outages pushing businesses out of Germiston

Prolonged power outages are wreaking havoc in the Germiston area in the Ekurhuleni metro, causing despair for residents and business owners who ...
News
1 day ago

Municipalities need to stop seeing electricity as revenue, says Gauteng Cogta MEC

Gauteng MEC of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Mzi Khumalo says municipalities need to stop looking at electricity as part of ...
News
3 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Neighbours save Durban toddler found floating in pool South Africa
  2. Farmer faces fraud charges for 'tampering with electricity meters' South Africa
  3. 'Victory is certain': Mnangagwa promises growth in Zimbabwe at final election ... Africa
  4. Russia's moon mission falters after problem entering pre-landing orbit Sci-Tech
  5. Read the Sunday Times e-edition News

Latest Videos

Community throws rocks at trucks amid copper discovery in Northern Cape
Police ambush alleged gangsters over alcohol confiscation after tense standoff