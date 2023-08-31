News

In a first for democratic SA, court finds state committed torture

Government was 100% liable for the assault and torture of five inmates at Leeuwkop prison in 2014, judge rules

31 August 2023 - 20:59
Franny Rabkin Legal correspondent

For the first time in South Africa since the end of apartheid, a court has found the state to have committed torture: the Johannesburg high court on Thursday found that the government was 100% liable for the assault and torture of five inmates at Leeuwkop Prison in 2014...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. SA prison facilities 'not designed' to accommodate quadriplegic prisoners South Africa
  2. 'We don’t have a salary, we have a stipend': Police and correctional services ... South Africa
  3. Revolving door: prisoners not escaping the cycle of crime News
  4. More than 200 prisoners to write matric exams this year South Africa

Latest

  1. LISTEN | Filth, faeces and mystery landlords: life in a hijacked building in ... News
  2. WRAP | ‘A tragedy that should never have happened’: Ramaphosa News
  3. Most NSFAS students pay R25 or less in bank charges, says eZaga News
  4. In a first for democratic SA, court finds state committed torture News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Firefighters battle raging fire inside building in JHB's CBD which left more ...
Informal shacks seen inside and on top of 'hijacked' buildings