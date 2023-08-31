In a first for democratic SA, court finds state committed torture
Government was 100% liable for the assault and torture of five inmates at Leeuwkop prison in 2014, judge rules
31 August 2023 - 20:59
For the first time in South Africa since the end of apartheid, a court has found the state to have committed torture: the Johannesburg high court on Thursday found that the government was 100% liable for the assault and torture of five inmates at Leeuwkop Prison in 2014...
