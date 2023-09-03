News

Jerome ‘Donkie’ Booysen's money lender wants a slice of his R21m property portfolio

The properties are part of the alleged Sexy Boys gang boss’s property portfolio which the state seized in 2021

03 September 2023 - 19:36

A money lender is fighting tooth and nail to wrest some of the properties the state seized from Jerome “Donkie” Booysen, to whom he claims to have lent R13.5m. ..

