News

Kalk Bay restaurant hit by freak wave: ‘Our windows are shattered, our benches are floating about’

The restaurant appears in videos that went viral on social media, showing two patrons hit by the rush of a violent wave inside the restaurant

17 September 2023 - 13:48

Beachfront restaurant, Brass Bell in Kalk Bay, Cape Town, has suffered extensive damage after being hit by a freak wave on Saturday night, but no-one was seriously injured...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. STORM SURGE | Freak wave kills 93-year-old woman as it hits car park in ... South Africa
  2. Typhoon Saola makes landfall in Guangdong after slamming Hong Kong, Macau World
  3. Typhoon Talim forecast to hit southern China late today World
  4. Win for controversial Hermanus ‘cliff path’ as appeals by land owners falter News

Latest

  1. Kalk Bay restaurant hit by freak wave: ‘Our windows are shattered, our benches ... News
  2. Why pregnant woman who died by suicide at Kopanong was taken to maternity rather News
  3. 'Mommy, are you coming back for us?': two sets of twins are left wondering News
  4. ‘Maintain yourself and pay for your own medical aid,’ court tells Mrs K News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

'I think of her all the time' - Reeva Steenkamp's father at Oscar trial
Spanish reporter sexually assaulted on live TV