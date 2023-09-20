Kameeldrift shack dwellers watched helplessly as fire and storm wreaked havoc
A fire at a nearby dump spread to the settlement due to the high winds and at least 90 shacks burnt down and 150 people were affected
20 September 2023 - 21:07
Residents of Kameeldrift informal settlement plot 175, east of Pretoria, painfully watched their shacks burn down as flames, fanned by the sudden spring wind storm on Tuesday night, engulfed their homes. ..
