News

WATCH & IN PICS | Rubble, metal scraps and burnt items: Aftermath of Marshalltown fire

26 September 2023 - 09:54

Dry yellow wreaths, a barbed wire fence and a laminated paper with the words “In memory of the 77 men, women and children who lost their lives here on 31 August 2023” lay outside the fire-ravaged Usindiso building in Johannesburg...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Inner city success stories aren't a pipe dream, but Joburg needs a plan News
  2. Tenants in hijacked building don't know owners and don't pay for electricity South Africa
  3. NOMBONISO GASA | If the fire was a 'wake-up call', why was the government ... Opinion
  4. What it takes for property owners to reclaim and refurbish a hijacked building News
  5. WATCH | Joburg building fire: ‘We were recovering almost 10 bodies every 15-20 ... News
  6. Giant rats, a lift full of rubbish and a stench of desperation News
  7. JUSTICE MALALA | Turning a blind eye to basic bylaws is what gets people killed Opinion & Analysis

Latest

  1. WATCH & IN PICS | Rubble, metal scraps and burnt items: Aftermath of ... News
  2. The consequences of cyberbullying: you can’t tweet what you like News
  3. Planned Road Accident Fund changes spark outcry News
  4. From upstairs window to lifeboat to safety — details of a Stanford rescue ... News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Inside the JHB building where 77 people lost their lives
Heavy rain and winds leaves large parts of Western Cape flooded