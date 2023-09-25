Opinion & Analysis

TOM EATON | When disasters strike it’s become natural for insurers to up the ante

After this weekend’s torrential flooding, especially in the Western and Eastern Cape, I wonder what sums are being done by SA’s actuaries

25 September 2023 - 19:36
Tom Eaton Columnist

This, it turns out, is how the world ends. Not with a bang or a whimper, but with an email from your insurance company...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. TOM EATON | Poor old Keith can’t see the Wood for the trees Opinion & Analysis
  2. TOM EATON | Radio Ga Ga: we are stewing in stupidity if the flat Earth debate ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. TOM EATON | If these aliens try to invade Earth, there’ll be no Mexican ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. TOM EATON | Mangosuthu Buthelezi: how to get away with the whole damned thing Opinion & Analysis
  5. TOM EATON | Dear Mr President, how are we supposed to see load-shedding in a ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest

  1. TOM EATON | When disasters strike it’s become natural for insurers to up the ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | This year’s Rugby World Cup has made Heritage Day extra special Opinion & Analysis
  3. Chills are multiplying, cos the green power Africa could supply is electrifying Opinion & Analysis
  4. JUSTICE MALALA | No water, load-shedding, no service delivery — one common ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. PALI LEHOHLA | The plot thickens — but with weeds if we don’t nurture nature Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Inside the JHB building where 77 people lost their lives
Heavy rain and winds leaves large parts of Western Cape flooded