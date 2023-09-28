Stalingrad ‘mumbo jumbo’ alleged in latest Zuma court chronicles
Dali Mpofu says the strategy often attributed to the former president was made up by the media
28 September 2023 - 21:45
Endless litigation by former president Jacob Zuma to delay or obstruct his trial related to the arms deal had become a public joke, advocate Geoff Budlender submitted on Thursday at the Supreme Court of Appeal. ..
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.