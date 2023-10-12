News

Pay your maintenance or go to jail, judge tells deadbeat dad

Joburg man faces six-month term for attempting to ‘outlitigate’ estranged wife

12 October 2023 - 21:06 By TANIA BROUGHTON

A wealthy Johannesburg dad has a six-month prison sentence hanging over his head — and will go to jail if he continues to flout maintenance court orders...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. ‘Maintain yourself and pay for your own medical aid,’ court tells Mrs K News
  2. Court tells businessman dad to ‘step up and pay up for your children’ News
  3. Woman loses her half of joint estate after 22 years of marriage in community of ... News

Latest

  1. Heartbreak for new family of staff-sergeant killed in army base fire News
  2. Pay your maintenance or go to jail, judge tells deadbeat dad News
  3. Staff at many former model C schools still too white, says Motshekga News
  4. Family of Usindiso fire victim frustrated over DNA delays News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Foreign national alleges a man is laying threatening kidnapping and laying ...
'SA will be able to fly national flag at rugby & cricket world cup': Minister ...