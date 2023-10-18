News

Benin there, done that: nothing fazes Popi in her solo travels across Africa

The spirited 28-year-old pays for her trip via fans’ subscriptions

18 October 2023 - 22:23

When being an industrial engineer, a business analyst and then an English teacher in China became boring and routine for 28-year-old Popi Sibiya, she dropped everything and decided to take a solo road trip across Africa. ..

