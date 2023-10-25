‘We last ate on Monday night, hunger forced us out’: miners as underground protest ends
Mineworker says they were not in a hostage situation but police say the opposite view is being given to detectives interviewing those resurfacing
25 October 2023 - 12:28
It took Gamelihle Jawuza 45 minutes to walk up from underground when he and other miners came to the surface on Wednesday at the Gold One Modder East shaft in Springs, where he was participating in a protest sit-in amid union rivalry...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.