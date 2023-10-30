News

Gatvol Lenasia ratepayers plot payment boycott against City of Joburg

‘The fact that we will not be paying is not because we don’t want to pay, it is because when we pay, we are not receiving anything back’, says LRA chair

30 October 2023 - 21:39 By Penwell Dlamini

The Lenasia Residents Association (LRA) — whose members have up to now been loyal and paying City of Joburg customers — are at the end of their tether with service delivery, saying they even have to fill their own potholes...

