News

Ekurhuleni school worse off after R40m renovation project goes horribly wrong

Contractor removed strong doors and replaced them with ones which did not last three months

07 November 2023 - 21:30

A project meant to upgrade a primary school in Ekurhuleni has left the facility without electricity and in a worse situation than it was before the upgrades began. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. KZN public works MEC to give update on impact of disruption by construction ... South Africa
  2. Children suffer at school as ‘corruption’ blocks cash News
  3. Budget cuts leave schools short of textbooks, teachers News

Latest

  1. Life 'tough' for former Phala Phala domestic accused of stealing from president News
  2. Cape Fur Seals not barking mad after all — they may have dialects and accents News
  3. Big city life, transition from schools and being broke: Many varsity students ... News
  4. Saying ‘karma’s a bi**h’ is not a threat in dog attack spat, judges rule News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Alleged thieves caught by fans during CT Springbok trophy tour
Female fan attempts to kiss Springbok captian Siya Kolisi and Manie Libbok