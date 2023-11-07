‘I could not breathe’: Soweto Marathon runner on treading through human waste along 21km route
The marathon attracted more than 24,000 runners, including athletes from other African countries
07 November 2023 - 21:32
Service delivery challenges were laid bare in front of thousands of international and local runners during the Soweto Marathon at the weekend as athletes had to dive about gushing raw sewage on a strip of road on the 21km route. ..
