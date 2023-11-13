Umlazi tuck shop owner dies in mass shooting after surviving attack two years ago
There was a similar incident in March 2021, in the same house, that resulted in the death of four people
13 November 2023 - 21:08
History repeated itself at a tuck shop in Uganda informal settlement when five people were shot and killed and one hospitalised after gunmen went on a killing spree in Umlazi on Sunday. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.