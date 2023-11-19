‘I’m not brainless, I can manage my own funds’: road accident victim
RAF beneficiary accuses law firm of deliberately delaying the dissolving of her trust and seemingly managing her funds for her against her will
19 November 2023 - 21:10
A 21-year-old road accident victim has accused a law firm, appointed by the court to administer a trust for her benefit, of unlawful delays and refusing to buy her a decent bed...
