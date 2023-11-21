News

‘A sad day for justice’ as court sends NPA back to drawing board in high profile Eskom fraud case

A legal expert has described the striking off the roll of a R2.2bn fraud, corruption and money-laundering case as a reflection of NPA’s inability to deal with complex high-profile cases

21 November 2023 - 22:29 By Isaac Mahlangu
Isaac Mahlangu Senior reporter

"This is a very sad day for justice in South Africa."..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest

  1. ‘Unfriendly service, harsh attitudes’ drive many away from seeking health care ... News
  2. ‘Sole custodians’ were not consulted on Taverns of the Future, say Gauteng ... News
  3. Senior SIU official faces disciplinary hearing after harassment, bullying claims News
  4. Death of second Westbury gang leader sparks hope of new beginnings in community News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Julius Malema could be banned from Sona 2024 if found guilty of gross disconduct
SA yacht stolen in Croatia found -- in Brazil!