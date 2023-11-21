High-flying KZN officials to face court, disciplinary action
Officials in the premier's office suspended on full pay for three years have been in and out of court to challenge allegations they took bribes
21 November 2023 - 22:30
Two suspended senior officials from the KwaZulu-Natal office of the premier, who three years later remain on full pay, have failed in a court bid for a permanent stay of disciplinary proceedings against them...
