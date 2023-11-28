News

Rushing the NHI Bill spells disaster for patients and economy, warn doctors and business

According to newly formed group of health professionals, there is ‘too much at stake to get NHI wrong’ while ‘disregarding submissions by clinician bodies’

28 November 2023 - 21:35

The consequences of rushing through the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill without important amendments will be profound and undermine SA's ability to deliver quality healthcare to the very patients the draft legislation seeks to protect.   ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Department tells schools to give pupils extra marks to help them progress News
  2. Paradise lost: yet another travel agency fails to deliver News
  3. R350 grant is a ‘temporary measure’, says social development department News
  4. Cops take no prisoners as ‘criminal’ body count piles up in KZN News
  5. Consumers might be tightening their belts, but they want to show off that it’s ... News

Latest Videos

Alejandro Garnacho has the potential to do some amazing things – Erik ten Hag
EFF top six sanctioned with month suspension, salary and apology by ...