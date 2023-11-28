Rushing the NHI Bill spells disaster for patients and economy, warn doctors and business

According to newly formed group of health professionals, there is ‘too much at stake to get NHI wrong’ while ‘disregarding submissions by clinician bodies’

The consequences of rushing through the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill without important amendments will be profound and undermine SA's ability to deliver quality healthcare to the very patients the draft legislation seeks to protect. ..