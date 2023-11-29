Victims have power and a voice, says woman after her fiancé was murdered
Wearing all white, Ribbons for Justice founder takes her fight for victims’ rights to the courtroom
29 November 2023 - 22:31
Wearing a long white dress with the words “I was murdered” embroidered in red across the bodice, a red stain on the bottom of the lacy skirt symbolising her walk through blood, Keshna Schoeman is an advocate for victims’ rights. ..
