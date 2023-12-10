News

‘We have nothing to eat’: NWU students hit by another NSFAS funding glitch

Frustrated students have expressed their outrage, with some claiming they feel abandoned by those mandated to assist them

10 December 2023 - 19:30
Bobby Jordan Senior reporter

Struggling bursary students at North West University say they are battling to eat and cannot return home for holidays due to a funding crisis within the National Student Financial Assistance Scheme (NSFAS)...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Arthur Kaplan ‘jewel heist’ a disguised business takeover News
  2. Notorious ‘gang boss’ and wife’s bail hearing stirs courtroom drama News
  3. How Captain Bez Bezuidenhout caught an online sex predator with a single ... News
  4. Department tells schools to give pupils extra marks to help them progress News
  5. Parents haunted by how teen was shot dead as he tried to protect mom from armed ... News

Latest Videos

UK prime minister introduces 'watertight' anti-illegal immigration bill
SANDF denies allegations of death and torture squad