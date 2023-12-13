‘Crisis, crime, rotten food’: almost two weeks of power outages in Observatory and surrounds
Residents were left in darkness as cables were stolen and City Power scrambled to make repairs after a substation caught alight
13 December 2023 - 21:32
Johannesburg ward 66 councillor Carlos Da Rocha described the two weeks of power outages in large parts of Observatory and surrounding areas as the “most devastating crisis”. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.