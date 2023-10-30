Joburg's prolonged outages: City Power apologises

City Power apologised to the residents of Randburg after prolonged power outages that started at the weekend.

City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena said power tripped at one of the Randburg substations, Hawken Distributor, on Saturday afternoon at about 5.30pm.

He said the team was able to back-feed and restore power to customers at about 9pm on Sunday night but the unit later tripped again due to a faulty breaker.

“The test branch is on site assisting in locating the fault. Once the fault is located, a contractor will be allocated and repairs will begin. The load centres will remain off until full restoration takes place, these load centres affect Bromhof, Boskruin, Sonneglaans and the surrounding areas,” he said.



Mangena advised customers that the operating team can travel a distance of 10km to locate a fault.

“The estimated time of restoration will be communicated once it is made available. We ask that customers remain patient while our team works around the clock to restore power. We apologise for the inconvenience caused,” he said.

Ward councillor Ralf Bittkau said City Power had a problem at Hawken Distributor. “I don’t know who was in charge over the weekend,” he said.

He added City Power initially promised to restore power by 8am but later indicated that it had encountered further problems and would only restore power on Monday afternoon.

