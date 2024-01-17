News

The orders sought in R350 grant case would be ‘disastrous’, says Treasury

Minister of finance says the regulations governing the Social Relief of Distress grant are constitutional

17 January 2024 - 22:02 By FRANNY RABKIN

The Treasury says that the consequences for the country’s economy would be “disastrous” if the high court were to grant the orders sought by the Institute for Economic Justice (IEJ) and #PayTheGrants in their court case on the R350 Social Relief of Distress grant...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. How to turn a notional R497bn into real help for the poor Opinion & Analysis
  2. Making the economic case for an income grant Business
  3. R350 grant is a ‘temporary measure’, says social development department News
  4. MIDTERM BUDGET | R33bn set aside for social relief grant to be extended to 2025 Politics

Most read

  1. He owes you nothing, nothing at all, court tells billionaire’s ex News
  2. Husband of slain pastor Liezel de Jager laughs and cries during bail application News
  3. Gang boss and wife face custody issues for minor children while detained on ... News
  4. 20 years ago SA had 40 qualified astronomers — all white. How it’s opened space ... News
  5. R350 grant is a ‘temporary measure’, says social development department News

Latest Videos

Hugo Broos and Percy Tau optimistic of Bafana's Afcon chances
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos reflects on their 2-0 Afcon loss to Mali.