The orders sought in R350 grant case would be ‘disastrous’, says Treasury
Minister of finance says the regulations governing the Social Relief of Distress grant are constitutional
17 January 2024 - 22:02
The Treasury says that the consequences for the country’s economy would be “disastrous” if the high court were to grant the orders sought by the Institute for Economic Justice (IEJ) and #PayTheGrants in their court case on the R350 Social Relief of Distress grant...
