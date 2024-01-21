KZN’s top matric performer kicks ‘rural backwater’ image to the curb
When he received a call informing him about his results last Sunday, he couldn’t believe the news and had to hand the phone to his parents to verify it
21 January 2024 - 19:27
Ndumo in the uMkhanyakude district in the northernmost part of KwaZulu-Natal, which borders Mozambique, is usually known for its 10,000-hectare game reserve, poverty and under-resourced community...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.