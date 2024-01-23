News

Gqeberha lawyer challenges US, UK on Israeli military support

Law firm has written letters of intent to the White House and No. 10 Downing Street, accusing them of ‘aiding, abetting, supporting’ the Israeli Defence Force

23 January 2024 - 22:02 By BRANDON NEL

A coalition of legal practitioners in Nelson Mandela Bay and other parts of SA has fired a legal broadside at the US and UK governments, saying their federal and superior courts should hold them accountable for alleged complicity in war crimes in Palestine...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Why CSA dropped David Teeger Sport
  2. IN FULL | John Dugard's submission to the ICJ Politics
  3. EDITORIAL | SA nails its colours firmly to the Palestinian mast Insight
  4. MIA SWART | Five reasons to applaud South Africa’s ICJ initiative Insight

Most read

  1. Matrics of Manenberg overcome pregnancy shame, gang clashes to earn bachelor’s ... News
  2. Limpopo teacher’s drive to see black child succeed pays off with near 100% ... News
  3. KZN’s top matric performer kicks ‘rural backwater’ image to the curb News
  4. LPC shouldn’t scrap Afrikaans for legal exams but include other SA languages, ... News
  5. Crystal meth syndicate exposed on Cape Flats News

Latest Videos

'Will Bafana beat Namibia?' 'Arena Sports Show dissects Bafana's must-win Afcon ...
EFF members walk out of council meeting as Tshwane deputy mayor election halted