Five reasons to applaud South Africa’s ICJ initiative
Israel will probably ignore any order to end its war, but such a ruling would set a valuable precedent on genocide and taking the Jewish state to task
07 January 2024 - 00:00
Over the past few days, South Africa’s bold initiative of taking Israel to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) has been applauded by many in the international community. At a time when there seems no reasonable prospect of an imminent ceasefire, South Africa is utilising one of the few legal mechanisms that could produce urgent results...
