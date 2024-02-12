News

SA must take ‘bolder steps’ like Namibia to procure renewable energy, say energy experts

Abundance of solar and minerals needed for renewable installation in South Africa

12 February 2024 - 20:45
Bobby Jordan Senior reporter

Government could solve South Africa’s energy crisis if, for example, it turned a space like its Northern Cape nuclear waste dump site into a giant solar farm...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. ‘Green minerals can catapult Africa into a brighter future’ Business
  2. WATCH | Pilot micro-grid project to power up Alex informal settlement News
  3. SA’s nuclear push like ‘signing a big cheque’ for foreign companies News
  4. MICHELLE MANOOK | Leave coal behind, leave Africa behind Opinion

Most read

  1. Cape Town International Jazz Festival postponed to ‘later in 2024’ News
  2. Foul play? Sedibeng mayor’s ‘unwanted’ Merc needs a new engine News
  3. Aarto demerit system for motorists still stuck in neutral News
  4. Load-shedding will be over by 2025, predicts top energy expert News
  5. Six years for nothing? Deputy health minister promises to address jobless docs’ ... News

Latest Videos

DA's Steenhuisen lays charges against ANC's Paul Mashatile
Marathon world record-holder Kelvin Kiptum dies in a car crash