News

Valentine’s Day: ditch the tracksuits and Crocs, dress smart and be vigilant

Experts weigh in with info and advice for lonely hearts as the most romantic day of the year approaches

12 February 2024 - 20:46 By GILL GIFFORD
Gill Gifford Senior journalist

New research by Journalistic.org has found there is a 35% increase in dates on Valentine’s Day — more than any other day — with many of them first dates. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Girl therapy, solo date: self-love is in the air this Valentine’s Day The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. Say it with flowers, the most eloquent love language Lifestyle
  3. SNAPS | Saucy snaps, red roses & lots of red lace! — Here is how Mzansi stars ... TshisaLIVE
  4. ‘This Valentine’s Day we wait for Thami to bring her Jesus from Heaven’ — ... TshisaLIVE
  5. True love or truly ludicrous? Flashy Valentine's Day deals unveiled Lifestyle

Most read

  1. Cape Town International Jazz Festival postponed to ‘later in 2024’ News
  2. Foul play? Sedibeng mayor’s ‘unwanted’ Merc needs a new engine News
  3. Aarto demerit system for motorists still stuck in neutral News
  4. Load-shedding will be over by 2025, predicts top energy expert News
  5. Six years for nothing? Deputy health minister promises to address jobless docs’ ... News

Latest Videos

DA's Steenhuisen lays charges against ANC's Paul Mashatile
Marathon world record-holder Kelvin Kiptum dies in a car crash