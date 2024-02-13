‘Cocaine, cannabis, ecstasy and a ball bearing in the jaw’: why UK police want mother and son extradited from SA
British mother and son were arrested in Sea Point and Constantia in Cape Town on January 26 with the assistance of Interpol
13 February 2024 - 21:24
Shooting a man in the jaw during an altercation at a fair, driving with bags of cocaine on the passenger seat, skunk cannabis in the boot and a smorgasbord of drugs stashed in bedrooms, kitchens, dining and living rooms...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.