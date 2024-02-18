Family trust takes on Vodacom over rental for ‘abandoned’ cellphone tower
The court said the trust had not shown the requested documents were necessary to exercise or protect its right to institute an action
18 February 2024 - 20:30
A Cape Town family trust is gearing up for a lawsuit against Vodacom after the telecommunications giant stopped paying rent on a lapsed lease for a trust property, leaving a mast and equipment standing there for years. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.